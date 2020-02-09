Home

POWERED BY

Dennis J. "Clown" Gallegos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis J. "Clown" Gallegos Obituary
Dennis J. "Clown"
Gallegos, 81, of
Pueblo, Colo., June 24, 1938, passed away Feb. 4, 2020. He was preceeded in death by daughter, Cheryl; parents, Lee and Rose Autobee-Gallegos; sisters, Bernice Armenta, Annabelle Tuttoilmondo; and brother, Walter (Ted) Gallegos. Survived by children, Pamela, Mike (Lisa), Dena, Deno (Andrea) and Donna. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Arnold (Phyllis), Loretta (Walker), Duane (Beverly), Bob, Bruce; sister-in-law, Carole; and brother-in-law, Gilbert (Ben). Viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Church in Avondale. Interment to follow at Saint Vrain Cemetery. Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -