Dennis J. "Clown"
, 81, of Pueblo, Colo., June 24, 1938, passed away Feb. 4, 2020. He was preceeded in death by daughter, Cheryl; parents, Lee and Rose Autobee-Gallegos; sisters, Bernice Armenta, Annabelle Tuttoilmondo; and brother, Walter (Ted) Gallegos. Survived by children, Pamela, Mike (Lisa), Dena, Deno (Andrea) and Donna. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Arnold (Phyllis), Loretta (Walker), Duane (Beverly), Bob, Bruce; sister-in-law, Carole; and brother-in-law, Gilbert (Ben). Viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Church in Avondale. Interment to follow at Saint Vrain Cemetery. Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 9, 2020