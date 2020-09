passed away Aug 30, 2020, in Pueblo. He was born Jan. 18, 1937, to Marvin and Chrystal March. Dennis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a true mountain man who loved camping, fi-shing and backpacking. Survived by two daughters, Suzanne and Hea-ther; several grandchildren and great-grand-children. Cremation with no public services. Rest in peace, Dad. You will be missed. Online condolences at Davis Mortuary.com