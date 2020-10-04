1/1
Dennis Snyder
11/28/1093 - 09/29/2020
Dennis John Snyder, 82, passed away Sept. 29, 2020. Survived by wife of 47 years, Joanne; sisters-in-law, Joan Robbe and Kim Hunter; nieces, Diane Mattarocci (Donnie Scanga) and Debra Wool-ery (Lonnie Miles); nephews, Nick and Joey Hunter; great-nephews, Bryce Woolery, Tyler (Koleen) Mattarocci and family and Clay (Kayla) Mattarocci and family; and great-nieces, Allee Woolery and family and Morgan Mattarocci and family. Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Anna Snyder; parents-in-law, Clarence and Mary Hunter; siblings, Edward and Elizabeth; brothers-in-law, Joe Hun-ter, Dwight Robbe and Bob Lepper. Dennis was born to Ernest and Anna (Freeman) Snyder on Nov. 28, 1937, in Victor, Colo., and graduated from Cripple Creek High School in 1955. He attended Western State College, then drove a gas truck for Texaco/Ward, became an office manager for Ward Transportation and a cashier at the City Park Golf Course. Dennis enjoyed traveling with Joanne to all 48 contin-ental states, plus Alaska. He enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing and bowling. Dennis was a member of Pueblo Lodge No. 17 AF&AM, Scottish Rites and Al Kaly Shriners. Special thanks to Diane Mattarocci, Debbie Woolery and special friend, Dawn Jordan. Private family service will be held. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to Church of the Ascension, 420 W. 18th St., Pueblo, CO 81003. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 4, 2020.
