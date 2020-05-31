Dennis Williams, 74, "One of the good guys with a kind and caring soul." Dennis departed this life to soar with the hawks on Saturday, May 23, 2020. During his lifetime, Dennis especially treasured spending time with his beloved, Susan, enjoying the Colo-rado mountains, the Ha-waiian beaches and the golf courses of Califor-nia and Arizona. He loved fun times with friends and family enjoying great food, drinks, and laughter over jokes and pranks. His family especially loved his chili, spaghetti and stuffed po-blano peppers. Dennis was a proud veteran of the Vietnam war and was also proud of his successful career as an accomplished sales leader with Mountain Bell and AT&T. Dennis was born in Pueblo, Colo. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Jennifer; his mother, Annabelle; his father, Donald; his brother, Bruce; and dear friend, Joe Mont-gomery. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Susan; daughters, Tracy (Kathleen) and Tammy (Mickey); sister, Nancy (Pat); grandchildren, Kellen (Chris), Max and Shaye; sister-in-law, Sandy; niece, Amanda (Pete); nephew, Garret (Allison); his dear friend, Carol Montgomery; and many extended family and friends he treasured in his lifetime. At Dennis' request, there will not be a formal Celebration of Life service. The family will gather in Pueblo and San Isabel mid-June to pay tribute and spread some of Dennis' cremated remains. There will be other family celebrations in the months to come to spread Dennis' cremated remains in the Pacific Ocean and other locations Dennis loved to travel once tra-vel becomes viable again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dennis' memory to: Agape Hospice Foundation, 6041 S. Syracuse Way, Ste. 220, Green--wood Village, CO 80111 Attn: Lisa Woods Reference: Dennis Williams



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store