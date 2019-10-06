|
Dennis Ray Caporicci,
- 72, passed away Oct. 1, 2019. Survived by wife of 46
- years, Cheryl; children, Deanna (Eric), Nicholas (Jayde); grandchildren, Bryce and Garrett, Nichole and Nicholas. Survived by sister, Marilyn (Joe) Bail-largeon; special cousin, Maryann (Ron) Davis; father-in-law, James J. McGill; brothers and sisters-in-law, James (Becky) McGill, Richard McGill and Doug (Jackie) McGill; and special nephews, nieces and cousins. Dennis was a dedicated husband, dad, and grandpa who enjoyed fishing, baseball, coffee with his coffee buddies and going out to breakfast. He touched many lives and forever will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. As one of the founding members of Shrine of St. Therese Knights of Columbus Council, he served several years as financial secretary and district deputy. Sincere appreciation to Father Michael Chrisman, Melanie of Sangre de Cristo Hospice, Dr. Muath Dawod and Dennis's many health care providers. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Shrine of St. Therese. Private family inurnment. In lieu of food and gifts, donations may be made to Knights of Columbus Council 12720, 300 Goodnight Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81004. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 6, 2019