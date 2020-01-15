|
Derek Montoya, 34, of
- Pueblo, fulfilled his journey here on Earth on Jan. 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Toby and Frances Baca; uncle, Paul Montoya; and fur baby, Kipper. He is survived by his mother, Tracy M. Montoya; siblings, Robert Rocha and Amanda (Devin) Raider; nieces and nephews, Bailey, Avery and Elijah; aunt, Amadita Baca; uncle, Robert Baca; cousins, Anikka Baca, Cheyene Howe and Amber Baca; fur babies, Dake and Foster; numerous other family; Southwest family; and extended special friends. Viewing, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Romero Chapel. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 15, 2020