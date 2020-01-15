Home

Derek Montoya Obituary
Derek Montoya, 34, of
Pueblo, fulfilled his journey here on Earth on Jan. 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Toby and Frances Baca; uncle, Paul Montoya; and fur baby, Kipper. He is survived by his mother, Tracy M. Montoya; siblings, Robert Rocha and Amanda (Devin) Raider; nieces and nephews, Bailey, Avery and Elijah; aunt, Amadita Baca; uncle, Robert Baca; cousins, Anikka Baca, Cheyene Howe and Amber Baca; fur babies, Dake and Foster; numerous other family; Southwest family; and extended special friends. Viewing, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Romero Chapel. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 15, 2020
