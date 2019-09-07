|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Derek Sanchez
7/22/2013 9/7/2013
When you wake up
And grief takes your breath away
Know that I watch
over you
And walk with you
each day.
Though unseen,
I stay close by
We're never far apart
The love we shared
gives testament
To all that's in your heart
I see the way you struggle
To hold your head up high
I'm proud of you because
I know
How very hard you try
I wish that I could
hold you close
And ease the pain you feel
I want so much to talk
to you
And promise that
you'll heal
One day you will
see me again
once more within
your sight
I'll be right here to
walk you in
I'm waiting in the light.
We miss you.
Love always,
Your family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 7, 2019