Home

POWERED BY

Derrick Wagner

Add a Memory
Derrick Wagner In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Derrick John Wagner
8/24/1979 - 3/11/2003
Happy 40th Birthday
23 on Earth
17 in Heaven








To lose such a precious, kind and loving son
is really hard to bear.
You were taken from us
suddenly, long before your time!
My heart is badly broken and robbed of so much joy.
But your special day we celebrate your birth and treasure every moment that you were here on earth.
The memories and
happiness you brought
your loving hugs, smiles, laughter and compassion spread sunshine to
fill our hearts.
Love,
Mom, Dad, Larry and Betsy, Aaron, Corey, Caden, Camryn, Connor and Friends

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.