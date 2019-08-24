|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Derrick John Wagner
8/24/1979 - 3/11/2003
Happy 40th Birthday
23 on Earth
17 in Heaven
To lose such a precious, kind and loving son
is really hard to bear.
You were taken from us
suddenly, long before your time!
My heart is badly broken and robbed of so much joy.
But your special day we celebrate your birth and treasure every moment that you were here on earth.
The memories and
happiness you brought
your loving hugs, smiles, laughter and compassion spread sunshine to
fill our hearts.
Love,
Mom, Dad, Larry and Betsy, Aaron, Corey, Caden, Camryn, Connor and Friends
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 24, 2019