IN MEMORIAM
Devin Ford Clark
11/7/1989 - 2/28/2016
Our dear sweet Devin.
How could it be four
years since the
unimaginable became
our reality?
Four years since you were
taken from us so
senselessly, so unjustly...
Our family's first-born
grandchild, our bright
light, your mom's lucky
star, snatched like a rug
pulled from under our feet.
We are dizzy, standing
precariously unbalanced,
atop an earthquake like
surface of pain, still
searching for our footing
in our lives without you.
Our hearts are full of
memories of your
amazingly warm and
loving hugs, your beautiful
bright eyes, your always welcoming smile and your
forever open heart.
There will never be a day
when we don't think of you, or say your name.
We stand, searching...
trying to carve out a new
normal amidst the daily tears of longing for your
presence in our lives.
Our lives are forever
changed...
first by your entrance
thirty years ago,
and now by your death.
You were truly born a
prince, and became a king-
the king of kindness,
unconditional love and goodness personified.
We look forward to the time when we'll all be
together, again.
Rest easy sweet love.
You will always be
forever remembered,
forever loved, and forever
cherished.
Your loving family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 28, 2020