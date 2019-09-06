|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
My Beloved
Diana J. "Dee" Gallegos
10 Years
There is a card that stands next to a framed picture of you in the living room, it's a picture of Jesus, it reads,
"Safe in the arms
of Jesus."
Only thing that can
console me now a days.
With a heavy heart still in pieces that will never mend, I will see you again.
"The sadness of death gives way to the bright promise of immortality"
if I may barrow a quote from the movie,
"A Beautiful Mind."
Professor John Nash
(Russel Crow) in accepting the Noble Prize 1994,
honoring his wife.
"It is only the mysterious equations of love that any logical reasons can be found, you are the reason
I am, you are all my
reasons."
I'll always love you.
"Always and Forever"
Your Loving Husband,
Duke
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 6, 2019