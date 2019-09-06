Home

POWERED BY

Diana Gallegos

Add a Memory
Diana Gallegos In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
My Beloved
Diana J. "Dee" Gallegos
10 Years








There is a card that stands next to a framed picture of you in the living room, it's a picture of Jesus, it reads,
"Safe in the arms
of Jesus."
Only thing that can
console me now a days.
With a heavy heart still in pieces that will never mend, I will see you again.
"The sadness of death gives way to the bright promise of immortality"
if I may barrow a quote from the movie,
"A Beautiful Mind."
Professor John Nash
(Russel Crow) in accepting the Noble Prize 1994,
honoring his wife.
"It is only the mysterious equations of love that any logical reasons can be found, you are the reason
I am, you are all my
reasons."

I'll always love you.
"Always and Forever"
Your Loving Husband,
Duke

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.