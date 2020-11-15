1/1
Dianna Lynn Moore
Dianna Lynn Moore of Colo-rado City, Colo., went home to be with God on Nov. 9, 2020, after a heroic fight with cancer that spanned over 20 years. She was 61 years old. Dianna was passionate, kind and energetic and was actively involved with Pueblo and Colorado City communities. In 2010 she was given the YWCA Anna Taussig Award, Woman of the Year Award for her work in the community. Dianna founded the Fore-A-Breast Foundation in 2002 whose sole purpose is to raise funds to assist women and men in Pueblo County who struggle with breast cancer. She was an avid golfer and golf instructor and was an active member of the Hollydot Golf Club. Dianna was a successful business woman and co-owner of PDQ Printers for 40 years. Dianna later became a skilled knife master and co-owner of Yellow Buffalo Knives. Her memory will be cherished by her parents, Rose and Gilbert Moore; her brothers, Rory (Maureen), Gilbert C. Moore; aunts, Margaret J Trejo and Marie (Pete) Maestas; and numerous cousins. Dianna also leaves behind her special family, Cheryl Winters and Emma Segura; and a long list of incredible friends whom she loved with all her heart. Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will occur at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Memories and condolences for the family can be left at www.tgmccarthy.com and tax deductible contributions will be graciously accepted for the Fore A Breast Foundation c/o Donna Hill, 920 25th Lane, Pueblo, CO. 81006 or 719-671-0107.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 15, 2020.
