- born April 21, 1944, and passed away Oct. 25, 2019, at the age of 75. He lived his life as an auto mechanic, loved NASCAR, playing pool and watching the Denver Broncos. Dickie was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph, Goldie and stepfather, Bob; siblings, Shirley, Gary, Randy and Alan. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Charles (Tracy), Teresa (Preston), Dickie Jr. and Brenda (Jim); grandchildren, Blaine, Nathaniel, Austin, Preston Jr., Keila, Joshua (Amy), Alexis (Tony), Justin (Adrianne), Alexandria (Jen) and James; great-grand-children, Kali, Klara, Abigail, Kailynn, Kimberly, Vicente, Anthony, Bradley and Ellis; siblings, Joann (Bob), Bonnie, Sherry (Richard), Art (Peggy), Robert, Paul, Merry and Rosie. Also, numerous nieces and nephews. Per his request, there will be no service.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 3, 2019