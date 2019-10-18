|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Diego Shai Romero
Treasured memories on your birthday, son!
I thought of you today,
But that is nothing new.
I thought of you yesterday, And will tomorrow, too.
I think of you in silence And make
no outward show.
For what it meant
to lose you,
Only those who
love you know.
Remembering you is easy
I do it every day.
It's just the heartache
of losing you
That will never go away.
Happy 20th Birthday,
Hito!
You will forever be
loved and missed.
Until we meet again
I love you
with all of my heart!
Love you always,
Mom, Davida, Grandpa, Grandma's, Uncle
and Natalie
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 18, 2019