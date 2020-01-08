|
Dixia Claudene Lang,
- passed away Jan. 5, 2020, in Pueblo. She was born on Feb 1, 1943, in Lubbock, Texas. Loving mother of four children, seven grandchildren and four great-grand-children; loving wife of 31 years. Dixia loved her many animals including her cottontop marmoset in which she was the first woman in Wyoming to own one as well as bring squirrel monkeys as pets to Wyoming. She loved to sew as one of her many hobbies. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Bill Newton; husband, Leroy Lamance; grandchildren, Bryan Campbell and Lane Lamance. Survived by her loving husband, Dale Lang; children, Keithalee (Vern), Shelly (Tony) Peralta, Devin (Nicolette) Bennett; grandchildren, Tonylee (Trina) Peralta, Christopher Campbell, Janell (Cody) Chain, Jacob Lamance, Aiden, Rayce, Jaiden and Ryder Bennett; great-grandchildren, Makayla Peralta, Xavier Campbell, Lexyne Campbell, Tonylee Peralta Jr.; and many other friends and family. Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in the Davis Memorial Chapel. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 8, 2020