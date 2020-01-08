Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
719- 542-1984

Dixia Claudene Lang

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dixia Claudene Lang Obituary
Dixia Claudene Lang,
passed away Jan. 5, 2020, in Pueblo. She was born on Feb 1, 1943, in Lubbock, Texas. Loving mother of four children, seven grandchildren and four great-grand-children; loving wife of 31 years. Dixia loved her many animals including her cottontop marmoset in which she was the first woman in Wyoming to own one as well as bring squirrel monkeys as pets to Wyoming. She loved to sew as one of her many hobbies. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Bill Newton; husband, Leroy Lamance; grandchildren, Bryan Campbell and Lane Lamance. Survived by her loving husband, Dale Lang; children, Keithalee (Vern), Shelly (Tony) Peralta, Devin (Nicolette) Bennett; grandchildren, Tonylee (Trina) Peralta, Christopher Campbell, Janell (Cody) Chain, Jacob Lamance, Aiden, Rayce, Jaiden and Ryder Bennett; great-grandchildren, Makayla Peralta, Xavier Campbell, Lexyne Campbell, Tonylee Peralta Jr.; and many other friends and family. Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in the Davis Memorial Chapel. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dixia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -