Dixia Claudeen Lang, 76.
- Born on Feb.1, 1943, in Pueblo, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, in Pueblo. Loving mother of four children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Loving wife of 31 years. Dixia loved her many animals including her cottontop marmoset, which she was the first woman in Wyoming to own, as well as bringing squirrel mon-keys as pets to Wyoming. She loved to sew as one of her many hobbies. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Bill Newton; first husband, Leroy Lamance; son, Matthew Lamance; grandchildren, Bryan Campbell and Lane Lamance. Survived by her loving husband, Dale Lang; children, Keithalee (Vern) Lamance, Shelly (Tony) Peralta and Devin (Nicolette) Bennett; grandchildren, Tonylee (Trina) Peralta, Christopher Campbell, Janell (Cody) Chain, Jacob La-mance, Aiden, Rayce, Jaiden and Ryder Bennett; great-grandchidren, Makayla Peralta, Xavier Campbell, Lexyne Camp-bell and Tonylee Peralta Jr.; and many other friends and family. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, Davis Memorial Chapel. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 10, 2020