02/01/1943 - 01/05/2020
Dixia Lang Obituary
Dixia Claudeen Lang, 76.
Born on Feb.1, 1943, in Pueblo, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, in Pueblo. Loving mother of four children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Loving wife of 31 years. Dixia loved her many animals including her cottontop marmoset, which she was the first woman in Wyoming to own, as well as bringing squirrel mon-keys as pets to Wyoming. She loved to sew as one of her many hobbies. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Bill Newton; first husband, Leroy Lamance; son, Matthew Lamance; grandchildren, Bryan Campbell and Lane Lamance. Survived by her loving husband, Dale Lang; children, Keithalee (Vern) Lamance, Shelly (Tony) Peralta and Devin (Nicolette) Bennett; grandchildren, Tonylee (Trina) Peralta, Christopher Campbell, Janell (Cody) Chain, Jacob La-mance, Aiden, Rayce, Jaiden and Ryder Bennett; great-grandchidren, Makayla Peralta, Xavier Campbell, Lexyne Camp-bell and Tonylee Peralta Jr.; and many other friends and family. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, Davis Memorial Chapel. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 10, 2020
