- Pueblo West, born March 11, 1935, passed away Dec. 23, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward Moorcroft. Survived by her son, Ronald (Polly) Newman; daughters, Peggy Tabor and Cindy (Marvin) Simoneau; grandchildren, Billy (Ame) Tabor, Luke (Lori) Newman and Jake (Penni) Newman; great-grandchildren, two nieces and their children. Dixie loved her family and was an amazing quilt maker. She will be greatly missed and remembered by many. Cremation has taken place. Per Dixie's wishes, there will be no formal service. A private inurnment will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 12, 2020