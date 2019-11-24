|
|
Dolores Marie Bradley
- passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the age of 88. Dolores (DeAngelo, Lindsay) Bradley was a feisty Italian mother and wife who is survived by her brother, Lew; her children, Jim, Lee and Charlie and their families including four grandchildren. She had an overwhelming passion for her Italian heritage which was reflected in her love for cooking, family and generational connections. During her life as a military wife her greatest joys were years spent abroad, she valued many different cultures and people. Dolores, a true lover of animals and the outdoors, she spent countless years maintaining a beautiful yard and home and enjoyed sharing the results with so many of her pets and friends. She was an incredible mother, grandmother and friend. All who loved her will never forget her strength, grace and undying love and caring for them. Helping others was a true reflection of her Catholic faith. Dolores was a vibrant personality to her last days. We will all miss her. A private memorial service and Catholic Mass in her name will be held soon with her family and immediate relatives. Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 24, 2019