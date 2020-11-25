Dominick Jacob Mondragon, of Pueblo, went to be with our Lord on Nov. 13, 2020. 17 years old is way too soon to be taken. He was preceded in death by three generations of grandparent's; his uncle, Henry Jaramillo; and cousins. He will be remembered by his parents, David and Julia Mondragon; guardians, Patrick and Jaime Mondragon; mother, Brittany Mondragon; sister, Savannah; grandfather, David Mondragon Jr.; brother, Josiah; uncles, Phillip, Duane and Santiago; aunts, Brandee (Roger) Roman, Heather Mondragon and Lorena Santos; his grandma, Jessica and family Jaramillo; grandparents, Rich and Dar Oreschnick; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dominick was a beautiful person at heart. He loved freestyle rap music and it was his dream to be a freestyle rapper. He took pride in himself and he always made sure that he looked his sharpest and smelled good when going places. He will be dearly missed by all who he touched with his presence, a special angel in heaven watching over us. Private family service with livestream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 3 p.m. Friday.



