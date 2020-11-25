1/1
Dominick Mondragon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dominick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dominick Jacob Mondragon, of Pueblo, went to be with our Lord on Nov. 13, 2020. 17 years old is way too soon to be taken. He was preceded in death by three generations of grandparent's; his uncle, Henry Jaramillo; and cousins. He will be remembered by his parents, David and Julia Mondragon; guardians, Patrick and Jaime Mondragon; mother, Brittany Mondragon; sister, Savannah; grandfather, David Mondragon Jr.; brother, Josiah; uncles, Phillip, Duane and Santiago; aunts, Brandee (Roger) Roman, Heather Mondragon and Lorena Santos; his grandma, Jessica and family Jaramillo; grandparents, Rich and Dar Oreschnick; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dominick was a beautiful person at heart. He loved freestyle rap music and it was his dream to be a freestyle rapper. He took pride in himself and he always made sure that he looked his sharpest and smelled good when going places. He will be dearly missed by all who he touched with his presence, a special angel in heaven watching over us. Private family service with livestream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 3 p.m. Friday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Service
03:00 PM
livestream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo and YouTube
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Romero Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved