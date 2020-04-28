Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home
329 Goodnight Ave
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 543-5611

Dominick P. "Dan" Genova

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dominick P. "Dan" Genova Obituary
Dominick P. "Dan"
Genova went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2020, at the age of 83, in Pueblo, Colo. He was born on March 16, 1937, in Pueblo, Colo., to Frank and Grace Genova. He attended and graduated from Pueblo County High School in 1955; Pueblo Junior College, 1957; and Colorado State College in Greeley, 1959. He is survived by his wife, Estella, whom he married on Nov. 21, 1970, in Pueblo, Colo. Also survived by his daughter, Suzanne Genova, DVM, of Stillwater, Okla.; siblings, Joe (Pat) Genova and Antionette Keator of Pueblo, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, Frank E. Genova; parents, Frank and Grace Genova; and mother-in-law, Martha Burns. Special thank you to Frontier Hospice. No services due to Coronavirus precautions. Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dominick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -