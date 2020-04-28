|
went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2020, at the age of 83, in Pueblo, Colo. He was born on March 16, 1937, in Pueblo, Colo., to Frank and Grace Genova. He attended and graduated from Pueblo County High School in 1955; Pueblo Junior College, 1957; and Colorado State College in Greeley, 1959. He is survived by his wife, Estella, whom he married on Nov. 21, 1970, in Pueblo, Colo. Also survived by his daughter, Suzanne Genova, DVM, of Stillwater, Okla.; siblings, Joe (Pat) Genova and Antionette Keator of Pueblo, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, Frank E. Genova; parents, Frank and Grace Genova; and mother-in-law, Martha Burns. Special thank you to Frontier Hospice. No services due to Coronavirus precautions. Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com
