Dominique Ramirez


12/16/2004 - 08/15/2019
Dominique Ramirez Obituary
Dominique Joseph
Ramirez, 14, passed
away Aug.15, 2019. A lifetime Pueblo-an, he was born Dec. 16, 2004, to proud parents, Angela Martinez and Ezequiel Ramirez. Dom-inique loved football. He enjoyed playing. He also liked action figures and music. Dominique always had a great big smile on his face. He was a true believer in forgiveness, peace and no violence. His favorite food was pizza. Dominique had a great sense of humor, always joking around with his brothers, who were his best friends. Dominique leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Angela and Ezequiel; siblings, Cruzito, Brittany, Julio, Gabriel, Ezequiel and Janassa; grandparents, Shirley Mar-tinez and Piedad "Patty" Rios; several aunts and uncles, to include Julio and Angela Ramirez and Rose Martinez; great- aunt, Vivian Martinez; several cousins and friends, who loved and will miss him dearly. Celebration of life, 3 p.m. Friday Angelus Chapel. Pastor, Roman Ortiz, officiating. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 22, 2019
