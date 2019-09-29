|
|
Don M. Estrada ,
- 72
- passed away Sept. 22, 2019. He was born Aug. 23, 1947, in La Junta, Colo., to the union of Marion and Frances (Padilla) Estrada, both preceded him in death. Don retired from the Pueblo Army Depot, the Missile Division. He enjoyed bowling, playing pool, going out to eat, and hanging out with his friends. He also enjoyed all sports, especially when it came time to football season. Most of all, he loved spending quality time with his family, who was so important to him. Don is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Patricia (Pacheco) Estrada; his children, Adrienne Estrada and Adam (Kristy) Estrada; his five grandchildren, Eddie, Emanie, Esaias, Melik and Tyron; and several other family members who loved and will miss Don dearly. May he rest in peace. At his request, cremation and no services.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 29, 2019