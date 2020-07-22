1/1
Don F. Dever
1945 - 2020
Don F. Dever passed away July 18, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Delma Dale; sister, Martha Christensen; and brother-in-law, Dick Moran. Survived by his wife, Linda; sisters, Dorothy Moran and Sara (Joe) Replogle; daughter, Natalie (Mark) Jankelow; stepchildren, Jeff McMartin, Doug (Paula) McMartin and Julie (Gabe Parada) Stewart; special grandchildren, Mitch, Rachel, Sheldon, Josh, Morgan, Kara, Trevor, and Jack as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Don was born on Aug. 1, 1945 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After graduation, he joined the Navy, serving on the USS Shangri-La Aircraft Carrier. After his service, he moved to Pueblo, enrolling in the auto mechanic program at PCC. Don married Shirley and was very involved in Natalie's upbringing. He became a journeyman glazier at Pittsburgh Plate Glass Co., then went on to work for Harding Glass and Cimarron Glass. He retired after 20 years as a fireman with the Pueblo Fire Dept., and opened his own business, the Glass Peddler and Skylighter Aerial Fireworks. Don belonged to King of Kings Lutheran Church. Car racing, his Harley Davidson, fireworks, spending time with his grandkids and his many beloved dogs were the absolute joys of his life. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date that is TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paws for Life animal shelter. Online condolences may be made at davismortuary.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
2 entries
July 23, 2020
Don, you fought a long and hard courageous battle. Rest in peace dear friend. You will be missed.
Herb
Herb st. Clair
Friend
July 22, 2020
Linda and family : May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Don will be greatly missed.
I am so sorry for your loss.
Patti Blasing
