Don F. Dever
passed away July 18, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Delma Dale; sister, Martha Christensen; and brother-in-law, Dick Moran. Survived by his wife, Linda; sisters, Dorothy Moran and Sara (Joe) Replogle; daughter, Natalie (Mark) Jankelow; stepchildren, Jeff McMartin, Doug (Paula) McMartin and Julie (Gabe Parada) Stewart; special grandchildren, Mitch, Rachel, Sheldon, Josh, Morgan, Kara, Trevor, and Jack as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Don was born on Aug. 1, 1945 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After graduation, he joined the Navy, serving on the USS Shangri-La Aircraft Carrier. After his service, he moved to Pueblo, enrolling in the auto mechanic program at PCC. Don married Shirley and was very involved in Natalie's upbringing. He became a journeyman glazier at Pittsburgh Plate Glass Co., then went on to work for Harding Glass and Cimarron Glass. He retired after 20 years as a fireman with the Pueblo Fire Dept., and opened his own business, the Glass Peddler and Skylighter Aerial Fireworks. Don belonged to King of Kings Lutheran Church. Car racing, his Harley Davidson, fireworks, spending time with his grandkids and his many beloved dogs were the absolute joys of his life. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date that is TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paws for Life animal shelter. Online condolences may be made at davismortuary.com
.