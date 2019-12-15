|
Don W. Albertson, also
- known as Bill, passed away at Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center in Walsenburg, Colo. on Dec. 11, approximately 2:30 a.m., at the age of 96. He is survived by his daughters, Donna Albertson, Susan Roberts and husband, Blair Roberts; his son, Bruce Albertson; his granddaughter, Hillary Roberts, along with several nieces and nephews. Bill was born on Sept. 13, 1923, at Minnequa hospital in Pueblo, Colo., to Don D. and Helen Albertson (nee Bragg). He attended high school at Pueblo Central High School. In 1942, after the completion of his high school education, Bill enlisted in the Army Air Corps with the 89th bomb squadron as an aerial radioman. He earned the rank of Staff Sergeant, along with decorations such as the Bronze Service Star. Mr. Albertson was honorably discharged in 1945, and subsequently began furthering his education at Pueblo Junior College, where he was a student-athlete. He then transferred to Colorado State University where he graduated with a B.S. in chemistry and physics. Bill was a proud member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Albertson completed his education in earning a master's in chemistry from the University of Wyoming. After college, he worked as a cowboy for the Rydberg and Mecom families in Weston, Colo. He met Maxine Sinkovich, a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in Stonewall, Colo. They married in 1955 and Bill started his teaching career at Primero High School. In 1960, they moved to Hoehne, Colo., where they both taught school for many years. Bill taught mathematics and science classes. After retirement from Hoehne, he went to work at Trinidad Catholic High School where he taught for several years. Bill was an active member of the Southern Colorado Livestock Association and American Quarter Horse Association, as well as a huge supporter of the Las Animas County 4-H and FFA chapters. He greatly enjoyed watching and assisting his children in 4-H and rodeo events. His passion for the livestock industry continued through the years, watching the club calves he raised be successful in the show pen brought him an immense sense of pride and joy. His zest for life and love of the cowboy way was evident to all who knew him. Mr. Albertson was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Helen Albertson; and his wife of 53 years, Maxine. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the United Methodist Church with Bro. Harry Gonzales officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Fort. Carson Honor Guard. A reception will take place following the service at the church hall. Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 15, 2019