Dona June Kaufmann

Dona June Kaufmann Obituary
Dona June Kaufmann,
91, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away Jan. 23, 2020. She was born in Casper, Wyo., on Nov. 7, 1928. Dona graduated from Centennial High School. She retired from Campbell's Flowers of Pueblo. She was predeceased by spouse, Gordon E. Kaufmann; grandson, Kenny Kaufmann; son-in-law, Jack "Spank" Blasing; and brothers, Nick Pizzuti, Jack Mason, and Danny Mason. Dona is survived by her children, Patricia Blasing, Linda (William) Simpson, Kenneth (Elisabetta) Kaufmann, Steven (Deb) Kaufmann and Andy Kaufmann; sisters, Charlotte Dedmond and Kathy (Lou) Shisler; 12 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Imperial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Imperial Funeral Home.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 26, 2020
