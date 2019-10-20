|
Donald Ream Carpenter
- was born Nov. 3, 1930, and left this life on Oct. 11, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Ream and Lorene Carpenter; and his son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Kristi Carpenter. He lived most of his life as a resident of Pueblo, Colo., but had been residing in the Dallas, Texas, area since 1989. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris Carpenter; son and daughter-in-law, Don and Lorene Carpenter; son, David Carpenter; daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Bill Schwagart; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Deborah Carpenter; Stephanie Tomoser, who has been a part of the family since infancy; also eight grandchildren and 13 great-grand-children. Don was a very talented man who could build, make or fix anything, frequently lending his skills to family and friends. His joyful spirit will be held in the hearts of his large and extended family. The family will have a private celebration of his life.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 20, 2019