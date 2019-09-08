Home

Donald Eugene Crone,
86, of Apache Junction, Ariz., passed away on Aug. 23, 2019. Donald was born on April 30, 1933, in Utelyville, Colo. to Arthur Raymond Crone and Eva Syrilla Westhoff Crone. He married Nancijane Hitchcock in 1957. They were happily married for 61 years and had six children together. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2019, in Monte Vista, Colo. for both of them at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 28 Trosper Dr., Monte Vista, CO 81144.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 8, 2019
