Donald Edwin Helton,
- 84, passed away Feb. 3, 2020. Born July 3, 1935, in Canon City, Colo. Don is survived by his children, Patsy O'dell, Ray (Karen) Helton, Eddie (Cathy) Helton, Carol (Bernie) Cantin; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; as well as brothers and sisters- in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by wife, Patricia L. Helton; daughter, Martha Helton; parents and two sisters. Don retired from the CF&I. He loved fishing at Blue Mesa reservoir, spending time with family, and attending family reunions. Viewing, 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, followed by service at 10 a.m., both at Imperial Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 5, 2020