Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
(719) 564-0920
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
View Map

Donald Edwin Helton


1935 - 2020
Donald Edwin Helton Obituary
Donald Edwin Helton,
84, passed away Feb. 3, 2020. Born July 3, 1935, in Canon City, Colo. Don is survived by his children, Patsy O'dell, Ray (Karen) Helton, Eddie (Cathy) Helton, Carol (Bernie) Cantin; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; as well as brothers and sisters- in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by wife, Patricia L. Helton; daughter, Martha Helton; parents and two sisters. Don retired from the CF&I. He loved fishing at Blue Mesa reservoir, spending time with family, and attending family reunions. Viewing, 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, followed by service at 10 a.m., both at Imperial Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 5, 2020
