Dr. Donald F. Larson O.D., formerly of Pueblo, Colo., passed away on Oct. 17, 2020, in Cardston, Alberta, Canada, at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hans Fredrick Larson and Clarice Calkins Larson; his siblings, Keith (Jeanne), Martin and Lois (Jack) Cragun. He is survived by Janet, his wife of 27 years; sister, Hazel (Dix) Hoffman; and brother, Jim (Carol) Larson; his 11 children, five stepchildren, 58 grandchildren and 104 great-grandchildren. Don Larson was born in Roberts Idaho. He served in the Navy during WWII. After getting a degree in Optometry, Don worked the majority of his career in Pueblo, fitting thousands of children with glasses. His hobbies included flying airplanes, fishing and auto mechanic work. Don was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Memorial service is pending.

