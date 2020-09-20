1/2
Donald Gene "Perks" Perko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Gene "Perks" Perko, 94, born to the union of Frank and Mary (Bradish) Perko on March 29, 1926, in Pueblo, and went to be with the Lord Sept. 13, 2020. Survived by daughter, Marti Conlin; sister-in-law, Bernadine Perko; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Ann (Zigich) Perko; son, Don Perko Jr.; son-in-law, Harry Conlin; and brother, Richard "Dick" Perko; special friend, Maryanne Valentish. Don graduated from Central High School in 1943, and married Ann in Santa Fe, N.M. on June 21, 1947. Don served in the U.S. Army during WWII at the Artillery Station in Italy. He was a Purple Heart recipient. Don worked for CF&I Steel Mill for 40 years. Don won the National Golden Gloves in 1949. In the year 2000, he was inducted into the Greater Pueblo Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2014 was inducted into the Colorado Golden Gloves Hall of Fame. Don was a member of the Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church and The Fraternal Eagles Lodge #145. He enjoyed fishing, the Colorado Rockies and playing cards. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved