Donald Gene "Perks" Perko,
94, born to the union of Frank and Mary (Bradish) Perko on March 29, 1926, in Pueblo, and went to be with the Lord Sept. 13, 2020. Survived by daughter, Marti Conlin; sister-in-law, Bernadine Perko; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Ann (Zigich) Perko; son, Don Perko Jr.; son-in-law, Harry Conlin; and brother, Richard "Dick" Perko; special friend, Maryanne Valentish. Don graduated from Central High School in 1943, and married Ann in Santa Fe, N.M. on June 21, 1947. Don served in the U.S. Army during WWII at the Artillery Station in Italy. He was a Purple Heart recipient. Don worked for CF&I Steel Mill for 40 years. Don won the National Golden Gloves in 1949. In the year 2000, he was inducted into the Greater Pueblo Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2014 was inducted into the Colorado Golden Gloves Hall of Fame. Don was a member of the Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church and The Fraternal Eagles Lodge #145. He enjoyed fishing, the Colorado Rockies and playing cards. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
.