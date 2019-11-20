Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
2705 Vinewood Ln
Pueblo, CO
Donald Huckabay Jr.


1970 - 2019
Donald Huckabay Jr. Obituary
Donald Huckabay Jr.,
49, of Pueblo passed away on Nov. 17, 2019. Donald was born on Jan. 7, 1970. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cecilia Ann Huckabay. Donald is survived by his father, Donald; brothers, Robert and Brian; sister, Anna; several nieces and nephews. Donnie is also survived by his legal guardians at the Arc of Pueblo, Care Inc. and The Resource Exchange. Donnie will be missed for his fighting spirit and his loving heart. A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 2705 Vinewood Ln., Pueblo, Colo., 81005.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 20, 2019
