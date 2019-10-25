|
Donald John "DJ" Jelinski,
- 83, passed away Oct. 23, 2019. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Jelinski; children, Randall (Ther-esa) Jelinski of Pueblo, Kimberly Jelinski of Houston, Texas and Ste-ven (Isabelle) Jelinski of McLean, Va.; sisters, Camille Michalski and Geri Wegrzyn; six grand-children and one great-grandchild. DJ was born Oct. 23, 1936, in Chi-cago, Ill. Being a true patriot, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. DJ was in the restaurant business for over 50 years, starting in Alamosa, Colo. He was the original owner/operator of DJ's Steakhouse in Pueblo, retiring in 2015.
- Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Celebration of life, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Walking Stick Golf Course Clubhouse. Memorials may be made to , or New Century Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
