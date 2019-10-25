Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552

Donald Jelinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Jelinski Obituary
Donald John "DJ" Jelinski,
83, passed away Oct. 23, 2019. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Jelinski; children, Randall (Ther-esa) Jelinski of Pueblo, Kimberly Jelinski of Houston, Texas and Ste-ven (Isabelle) Jelinski of McLean, Va.; sisters, Camille Michalski and Geri Wegrzyn; six grand-children and one great-grandchild. DJ was born Oct. 23, 1936, in Chi-cago, Ill. Being a true patriot, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. DJ was in the restaurant business for over 50 years, starting in Alamosa, Colo. He was the original owner/operator of DJ's Steakhouse in Pueblo, retiring in 2015.
Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Celebration of life, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Walking Stick Golf Course Clubhouse. Memorials may be made to , or New Century Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now