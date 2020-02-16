|
Donald Lester Johnson,
- 91, formerly of Pueblo and recently of Livermore, Colo., passed away Feb. 13, 2020. Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Billie Rae (Sawtell) Johnson. Survived by four children, Tammie (Gary) Miller, Terrie (Ronald) Ames, Robin (Tracy) Johnson and Leslie (J.R.) Lewis; sister, Barbara Carrier; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Craighead and Madeline (Scott) Johnson; and bro-ther, Raymond Charles Johnson. Donald served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1950, and worked for the Sante Fe Railroad in Pueblo for 35 years. He was very active in the Sky Corral R.C. Airplane Club, win-ning numerous races and teaching countless others to fly model planes. In later years, he switched to drones and continued sharing his love of all flying machines into his 90s. Services, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Funeral Home Chapel, 1317 N. Main St., Pueblo, with military honors to follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens, 5450 Hwy 78 West.
- In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Congregational Church UCC, 228 W. Evans, Pueblo, CO 81004. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 16, 2020