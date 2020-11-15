1/1
Donald Joseph Anaya
Donald Joseph Anaya, 88, passed away Nov. 8, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, he was born Nov. 4, 1932 to proud parents, William and Vera Maestas Anaya, both preceded him in death; along with his wife, S. Colleen Anaya. Donald served his country in the United States Army. He retired as a rail anchor from the CF&I with 30 years of service. He along with his wife owned and operated North 40 Stables. He was a hard worker. He was always tinkering on his property and spending quality time with his granddaughter, who was the light of his life. Donald is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Jess) Anaya Estrada; his granddaughter and princess, Taylor Anaya Estrada; several nieces, nephews, customers and friends who will miss him dearly. Graveside service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Military Honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 15, 2020.
