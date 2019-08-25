|
|
Donald H. Martin, 89, of
- Pueblo, passed away at home, with his family at his side, on July 11, 2019. He was born in Pueblo on Aug. 31, 1929, and was predeceased by his parents, Jewel and Alta (Skelton) Martin; wife, Joy (Dickson); sis-ter, Ethel; brother, Eddie; and son, Tracy Mar-tin. He is survived by daughter, Marcia Holm; and son, Don W. Martin, both of Pueblo; sisters, Ruth Lewis of Florida and Norma Jean Wise of Colorado; grandchildren, Wendy, Dusty, Rick, Crystal and Tyler; and numerous great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Don and Joy owned and operated Mar-tin Trenching & Exca-vating for 53 years in Pueblo, and were known as a hardworking team always ready to help the less fortunate. He will be missed for his sense of humor and love for his family and Pueblo. There will be a celebration of life from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2019 (Don's 90th birthday), at the family home located at 3114 McCormick Ave., Pueblo, CO 81001. Pastor Tom Blair will preside.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 25, 2019