Donald Lee "Don" Olson,
- 61, of Pueblo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Aug. 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Frances Olson; brother-in-law, Richard Buehler; numerous family members and friends. Don is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Debbie Martinez; children, Donny (Gracie), Ronnie and David (Jen); seven grandchildren; sib-lings, twin brother, Ron (Gloria) Olson, Linda (Steve) Browning, Judi (Wylie) Johnson, Danny Olson, Joyce (Tom) Riv-era, Snowie Buehler and Frank (Karen) Olson; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and fur babies, Stubby, Chica and Sonar. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 25, 2019