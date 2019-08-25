Home

POWERED BY

Donald Olson

Add a Memory
Donald Olson Obituary
Donald Lee "Don" Olson,
61, of Pueblo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Aug. 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Frances Olson; brother-in-law, Richard Buehler; numerous family members and friends. Don is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Debbie Martinez; children, Donny (Gracie), Ronnie and David (Jen); seven grandchildren; sib-lings, twin brother, Ron (Gloria) Olson, Linda (Steve) Browning, Judi (Wylie) Johnson, Danny Olson, Joyce (Tom) Riv-era, Snowie Buehler and Frank (Karen) Olson; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and fur babies, Stubby, Chica and Sonar. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.