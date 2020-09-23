1/
Donald Packard
Donald T. Packard, 91, of Canon City, passed away Sept. 19, 2020. Full notice at www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Service live-streamed on YouTube at "Holt Family Funeral Live Stream"
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
September 22, 2020
It was a great honor to call this man a friend. I'm glad that I was able to retrieve 2 bricks from his beloved Washington School. It was the last time I saw him when I delivered them to him. He will be greatly missed. My prayers for his family.
Mike Starika
Friend
