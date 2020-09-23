Donald Packard

It was a great honor to call this man a friend. I'm glad that I was able to retrieve 2 bricks from his beloved Washington School. It was the last time I saw him when I delivered them to him. He will be greatly missed. My prayers for his family.
Mike Starika
Friend
