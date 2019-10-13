|
Donald N. Robson, 72, of
- Pueblo, passed away Oct. 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his mother, Luetha Robson. Survived by his wife, Sheryl; daughters, Ryan (Wayne) Longrear. Taylor Robson; granddaughter, Tegan Pike; father, Lester Robson; in-laws, Chuck and Phyllis Colletti; as well as numerous family members and friends. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, family member and friend. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with family and friends, golfing and fishing. He loved watching NASCAR and football with his dog, Paisley. He will be greatly missed and loved forever. There will be a gathering from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, with memorial service to follow at 6 p.m., both at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
