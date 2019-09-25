Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Christian Church
1902 N Hudson Ave
Pueblo, CO 81001
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Central Christian Church
1902 N. Hudson Ave
Pueblo, CO
View Map

Donald Swearingen


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Donald Swearingen Obituary
Donald Ridge Swearingen,
devoted, husband, father and musician has passed upon this Earth to heaven on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born May 16, 1972, in Los Angeles, Calif. to Donald Roy and Thelma Elizabeth (Johnson) Swearingen. He was well-loved throughout the community as a guitarist by many aspiring and fellow musicians. He inspired a new generation of guitar players to seek their inner music. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Anna (Krause) Swearingen; son, Alexander Ridge Swearingen and his wife, Kendi Joelee (Campbell) Swearingen; and grandson, Liam Ridge Swearingen. He also is survived by his father, Donald Roy Swearingen; sister, Deborah Elizabeth Steele and her husband, Harvey Wayne; and sister, Anna Kathleen Acord and her husband, Carl Acord. He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Central Christian Church, 1902 N. Hudson Ave., Pueblo, Colo., 81001. In lieu of flowers. a donation may be made in his name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nmss.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.