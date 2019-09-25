|
Donald Ridge Swearingen,
- devoted, husband, father and musician has passed upon this Earth to heaven on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born May 16, 1972, in Los Angeles, Calif. to Donald Roy and Thelma Elizabeth (Johnson) Swearingen. He was well-loved throughout the community as a guitarist by many aspiring and fellow musicians. He inspired a new generation of guitar players to seek their inner music. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Anna (Krause) Swearingen; son, Alexander Ridge Swearingen and his wife, Kendi Joelee (Campbell) Swearingen; and grandson, Liam Ridge Swearingen. He also is survived by his father, Donald Roy Swearingen; sister, Deborah Elizabeth Steele and her husband, Harvey Wayne; and sister, Anna Kathleen Acord and her husband, Carl Acord. He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Central Christian Church, 1902 N. Hudson Ave., Pueblo, Colo., 81001. In lieu of flowers. a donation may be made in his name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nmss.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 25, 2019