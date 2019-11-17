|
Donald Wallace Janes.
- June 12, 1929- Nov. 3, 2019. Don was born in Kansas City, Mo., to Heman "Bud" and Leila Janes. He grew up in Kansas and earned his B.A., M.S. and Ph.D (Kansas State) in zoology. He married Norma Lee (d,1978) in 1953 and studied and worked all over the Midwest and in Austria on a Fulbright Fellowship. After 1963, they lived in Pueblo and Beulah, Colo., while Don was a professor and administrator at the University of Southern Colorado. He loved having fun with the kids, hiking, music, bird-watching, skiing, bicycling, canoeing, climbing peaks, and genealogy. He married Janina Piorkowska in 1981 and they later moved to Breckenridge. He was an election judge, ski mountain guide and was on the board for the Breckenridge Music Festival and Silver Sheckel HOA. He later lived with friend Eleanor Quick in Frisco and then with his friend Edie Fisher in Loveland until his death. He is survived by children, Todd (Robin), Jeff (Kristie), Scott (Eileen) and Nancy (John Behrs) Janes; sister, Katherine Streicher; six grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. No services will be held. Memories may be sent to the family at [email protected] contributions may be made to Summit County Search & Rescue.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 17, 2019