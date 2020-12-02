Donley R. Carrigan,
81, of Pue- blo, born Aug. 8, 1939, passed away Nov. 25, 2020. Preceded in death by his first wife, Sheila Rae Carrigan. Survived by his wife, Marla Carrigan; children, Christopher (Jessie) Pucket, Brian (Donna) Pucket and Robert and Susan Ennis; grandchildren, Day-mion, Scarlett, Everleigh, and Madeline Carrigan; and numerous extended family and friends. Donley was a member of Eagles No. 145, enjoyed fishing, working on cars, drove moto-cross and drag racing. He especially loved spending time with his kids and grandkids and enjoyed the outdoors. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, with a 10-person limit rotation, due to COVID-19 restrictions, at Roselawn Funeral Home. Interment will be 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Alamosa Cemetery and limited to 25 people. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org
.