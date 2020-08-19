Donna L. Burney,
83, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 15, 2020, in Pueblo. Born July 3, 1937, in Pueblo, to Kenneth and Maxine McTavish, who preceded her along with her beloved husband of 22 years, Bill J. Burney. Loving mother of sons, Keith (Peggy) Matic, Kevin Matic and Kenneth (Jennifer) Matic; loving stepmother of Michael (Dana) Burney, Leslie Stuart and Kelly Sporich; proud grandmother of Kathleen (Taylor) Snyder, Valerie Matic, Adam Grinstead, Molly Matic, Shelby, Tess and Rachel Burney, Paige George, Sydney George and Kyle Stuart; great-grandmoth-er, affectionately known as "GG", of Gunner Litton and Scarlett Snyder; dear sister of Sharon (Gary) Bryson and Jack (Pat) McTavish; loved and adored by her nieces and nephews. Donna was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1955. She retired from Qual-Med after many dedicated years of service in the health insurance industry. Don-na was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary No. 145 and she loved volunteering at their annual Children's Christmas Shopping Spree. She enjoyed tending to her beautiful flowers and yard, feed-ing her hummingbirds, travelling the coasts and Mexico with her husband and enthusiastically cheering on her Den-ver Broncos every season. Most of all, she treasured her family and embraced every moment shared with them, especially on Christmas Eve. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in the Mont-gomery & Steward Funeral Chapel. Casual dress is welcomed, as Donna always wanted everyone to feel comfortable. Livestreaming on her obituary page at MontgomerySteward.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory may be made to the Pueblo Police Benevolent Association, 2618 Lakeview Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004.