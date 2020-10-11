Donna Joyce Armijo, 57, of Pueblo West, Colo., went home to be with the Lord after a four year battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Sam A. Trujillo; and father-in-law, George Armijo. She is survived by her mother, Ramona E. Trujillo; loving husband of 25 years, Thomas Armijo; daughters, Traci Cordova and Tara (Blair) Cooper; siblings, Sam, Don, Carl and Debbie; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Celebration of life video to start at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Paul The Apostle Church, Pueblo West. Live-stream will be available through YouTube at St. Paul the Apostle Church - Pueblo.



