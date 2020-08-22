Donna and I were in numerous classes together at Pueblo Central because of our last name (L and M) and I feel we always got along great! At some point, Donna must have worked at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield office in Pueblo, because during one of my father's visit(s) to that office....she asked him if he was my father, of course, he responded "Yes!" After that, she always asked him to say hello to me from her. Sadly, I don't believe we ever saw each other again after Central High School! Our prayers are with you!!! Willie Lucero

William Lucero

Classmate