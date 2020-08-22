1/
Donna L. Burney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna L. Burney. Service, 3 p.m. today, Montgomery & Steward Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 20, 2020
Donna was always very upbeat. I wasn't in very many classes with her but, she was always very friendly and helpful. Mary Antrim
Mary Antrim
Classmate
August 19, 2020
Donna and I were in several classes together at Central. She was such a sweet girl and lots of fun to be around. My prayers are with her dear family. May all the wonderful memories you have of her sustain
you all during this time. Rest in Peace Donna.
Carolyn Cirullo Tollefson
Classmate
August 19, 2020
It was a small world when our daughter married Keith Matic, as Donna and I graduated together from Central HS, the class of ‘55. She was two months younger than me and she always let me know. Our family get-to-gathers were always enjoyable as we could discuss our classmates and good times. Kathy and I will miss her. Chuck Tedrow
Chuck Tedrow
Classmate
August 19, 2020
Donna and I were in numerous classes together at Pueblo Central because of our last name (L and M) and I feel we always got along great! At some point, Donna must have worked at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield office in Pueblo, because during one of my father's visit(s) to that office....she asked him if he was my father, of course, he responded "Yes!" After that, she always asked him to say hello to me from her. Sadly, I don't believe we ever saw each other again after Central High School! Our prayers are with you!!! Willie Lucero
William Lucero
Classmate
August 19, 2020
In behalf of the surviving members of Donna's 1955 Pueblo Central High School's classmates, we offer our sincere condolence and sympathy to all of her family members and close friends. She was well known and well liked across the Wildcat senior floor. She was one of 385 of us receiving our diplomas that May 23 day on the Dutch Clark football stadium field. We set a precedent: The first CHS class to graduate there. A happy day for us. Today, a sad day.
Duke Ralston
Classmate
August 19, 2020
Our prayers goes to the Family and condolences you will be missed by everybody. Rest in Peace. Javier and Joan.
Javier Quintana and Joan C. Quintana
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved