Donna Marie Widger Patrick
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Donna Marie Widger Patrick, 74, passed away Aug. 14, 2020. She was born June 17, 1946, to Donald and Blanche Widger in Holly, Colo., and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was married twice and is survived by her brother, Richard Leroy Widger of Colorado; and her four children, Cynthia Marie Cragun of California, and Ronald Timothy Patrick, Jeremiah Christopher Patrick and Adam Ryan Patrick all of Colorado. She had nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Graveside service, 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Imperial Memorial Gardens, 5450 Hwy. 78 West, Pueblo, CO. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Imperial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
7195640920
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Imperial Funeral Home

0 entries
