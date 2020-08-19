Donna Marie Widger Patrick,
74, passed away Aug. 14, 2020. She was born June 17, 1946, to Donald and Blanche Widger in Holly, Colo., and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was married twice and is survived by her brother, Richard Leroy Widger of Colorado; and her four children, Cynthia Marie Cragun of California, and Ronald Timothy Patrick, Jeremiah Christopher Patrick and Adam Ryan Patrick all of Colorado. She had nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Graveside service, 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Imperial Memorial Gardens, 5450 Hwy. 78 West, Pueblo, CO. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com