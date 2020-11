84, pas- sed away on Nov. 4, 2020. She is survived by husband, Elden "Bud" Neldner; sons, Bruce (Leslie) Neldner of Pue-blo; Paul (Polly) Neldner of La Veta; daughter, Barbara (Gregg) Burnett of Cedaredge; sis-ter, Anne Luedecke; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Margaret Varner; and sister, Jeanine Hochhalter. Born Jan. 25, 1936, in Chinook, Mont., graduated high school from Corvallis, Mont. She married Bud Neldner on Oct. 10, 1954. They enjoyed 66 happy years together. They moved from Hamilton, Mont.; to La Veta, Colo., in 1966. Donna loved gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Crown of Life Lutheran Church, 145 S. Abarr Dr., Pue-blo West. Memorials may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or Crown of Life Lutheran Church. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com