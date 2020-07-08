Donnell Leomiti

Donnell Jermaine Leomiti,
47, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Siliaga Leomiti; and grandfather, Firipele Leomiti. He leaves behind many to cherish his memory including his loving wife, Lauren; children, Donnell Jr., Siliaga, Malekai, Kae'ane and Myalyn; brothers, Derrick (Tina) Leomiti, Junior (Heidi) Wood and Nelly (Tusisaleia) Lang; grandmother, Noela Leomiti; father and mother-in-law, Mark and Debie Dunsmoor; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, Pack family and Buff family. Born June 10, 1973, in Santa Ana, Calif., Donnell came to the University of Colo-rado from Pavaiai, Am-erican Samoa. He had an incredible football career at CU and when his playing days were over, he took his unmatchable work ethic, love for the game and insane competitiveness into coaching. The last 13 years of his 21-year coaching career were spent at CSU-Pueblo where he fell in love with the university. He was an incredibly humble man who preached to his players to always "Do Your Job." His smile was infectious and he never complained about anything. He loved the Lord, his family and his players. A special thank you to John Wristen, the DeRose Family and all of CSU-Pueblo for your unbelievable support and love during Donnell's battle. To Dr. Sandeep Vijan, the staff at Parkview, Dr. Tom Purcell and the staff at Anschutz Cancer Center, thank you for your care. And thank you to Frontier Hospice for being our angels. Celebration of Life, 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Neta & Eddie DeRose Thunder-bowl. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required. There will not
be a memorial book at the service. Please sign Donnell's online condolence page at www.MontgomerySteward.com
. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of Football, Leomiti Scho-larship, 504 N. Grand Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003 or to Lauren Leomiti in Donnell's honor, c/o Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors, 1317 N. Main St., Pueblo, CO 81003.