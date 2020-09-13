1/2
Donnie J. Marquez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donnie J. Marquez, 74, of Pueblo passed away on Aug. 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Trinidad Marquez, and mother, Vernie Marquez. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Marquez; sisters, Darla (Les) Bomen and Antoinette Rose (Marquez) Ortiz; nephews, Ryan (Kaci) Cambo and Roman Cambo; niece, Amanda (Ryan) Rodriguez; great-nephews and nieces, Kaiden Cambo, Kaine Cambo, Anthony Cambo, Nolan Rodriguez and Quinn Cambo; and special cousin, Alan Marquez. Donnie served in the U.S. Army including the Vietnam War. He was dedicated to his job at the Colorado Mental Health Institute-Pueblo for 22 years. He enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Donnie will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Donations in his memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at support.wounded warriorproject.org/donate. More information on services will follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved