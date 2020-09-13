Donnie J. Marquez,
74, of Pueblo passed away on Aug. 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Trinidad Marquez, and mother, Vernie Marquez. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Marquez; sisters, Darla (Les) Bomen and Antoinette Rose (Marquez) Ortiz; nephews, Ryan (Kaci) Cambo and Roman Cambo; niece, Amanda (Ryan) Rodriguez; great-nephews and nieces, Kaiden Cambo, Kaine Cambo, Anthony Cambo, Nolan Rodriguez and Quinn Cambo; and special cousin, Alan Marquez. Donnie served in the U.S. Army including the Vietnam War. He was dedicated to his job at the Colorado Mental Health Institute-Pueblo for 22 years. He enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Donnie will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Donations in his memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
at support.wounded warriorproject.org/donate
. More information on services will follow.